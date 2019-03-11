Thando Thabethe conquers love in new film

Media personality Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe conquers love as she plays a role of a jaded romantic, whose quests for a prince charming leaves her delusional about the idea of true love.

Thabethe, 28, who called off her engagement to businessman Frans Mashao after allegations of cheating surfaced, is now the leading lady on the big screen.

She will star in an upcoming local rom-com Love Lives Here as Zinhle Malinga.

She said: "As much as Zinhle is a bit shy and nerdy, she's also very strong willed and confident, that's how I see myself, and that's where I related with her most."

The film, set in KwaZulu-Natal, features a star-studded cast that includes Lungile Radu, Andile Gumbi, Zola Nombona, Sihle Ndaba, Nomalanga Shozi and Motlatsi Mafatshe.