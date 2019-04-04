Mapaseka Mokwele hangs up mic

Radio maven Mapaseka Mokwele has hung up her mic as Kaya FM’s voice of reason after seven years.

Mokwela bid goodbye to Afropolitan listeners on Thursday as her hit Monday to Thursday primetime show Home with Mapaseka between 7PM and 8PM came to an end.

Kaya FM told Sowetan yesterday that a replacement for the spot had not been appointed yet and the programme manager will announce one in the next coming days.

“I’m going to miss my listeners,” Mokwele tersely told Sowetan yesterday as she was planning for her final show,

Over the years Home with Mapaseka has become a fan-favourite addressing serious to lighthearted issue affecting South Africans ranging from family, intimacy, parenting, sex and sexuality.

Central to the core of the show was not only the guests’ expert advice, but also the listeners’ opinions on the topics on the table.