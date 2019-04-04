SABC silent on Just-Ice's future
SABC is remaining mum of whether Justice 'Just-Ice' Ramohlola has left Radio 2000’s popular breakfast show or not.
Since Monday when the radio reshuffle kicked in, Ramohlola has been absent from his loved breakfast show, Planet Haaibo, weekdays from 6am to 9am.
Nonala “Nala” Tose has been holding it down, prompting fans of the show to conclude that their much-loved Ramohlola has been axed.
Radio 2000 is yet to release a confirmed line-up of their reshuffle.
Ramohlola has been doing from Monday the 7:30PM to 10PM timeslot.
Twitter users have even started a #BringBackIce social media campaign.
“Really disappointed- it’s hurting why fix something that’s not broken! I guess it’s BYE BYE from me #bringbackice #Planethaaibo,” @Najansen tweeted.
“Bye Radio2000, this is madness on Steriods #BringBackICE,” @Lesibana01 wrote.
“It has to be, we can't be having a miserable morning like this. Management better take us serious we not kids please. #BringBackIce,” @Charity38842223 shared.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said:
“Radio R2000 will be releasing their new line-up tomorrow. We will only have the new line-up them,” Mthembu said.
Sowetan could not get a hold of Ramohlola.