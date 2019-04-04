SABC silent on Just-Ice's future

SABC is remaining mum of whether Justice 'Just-Ice' Ramohlola has left Radio 2000’s popular breakfast show or not.

Since Monday when the radio reshuffle kicked in, Ramohlola has been absent from his loved breakfast show, Planet Haaibo, weekdays from 6am to 9am.

Nonala “Nala” Tose has been holding it down, prompting fans of the show to conclude that their much-loved Ramohlola has been axed.

Radio 2000 is yet to release a confirmed line-up of their reshuffle.