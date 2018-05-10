X-rated Motsweding FM show leaves listeners fuming

Steamy conversations about preferred sexual positions, arousal techniques and genitalia have left some listeners of Motsweding FM hot under the collar.

The sexually explicit content flighted during Kgotlha O Mone midnight show of the Mahikeng-based station features listeners calling in to share their escapades.

In one of the clips that has circulated on social media, a woman tells the hosts, Sammy "Fever" Mashabane and Matome "Tomaeza" Ramohale, how she likes having sex on the edge of a bed.

The conversation takes a smutty turn as she reveals how she could feel his manhood inside her. "Sammy listen, you guys are making me horny today," the lady is heard saying in Setswana.

"I like it when he is standing by the corner of the bed and he hits it until I'm red. and then I start calling him by all names."

Throughout the 1 minute 29 seconds clip, both presenters can be heard saying things like, "yes, we are listening and we understand you", laughing.

The weekday show that is broadcast from midnight until 3am was introduced in April during the station's annual line-up changes. Concerned listeners flooded Motsweding FM to complain about the X-rated content. Some listeners took to social media to voice out frustrations about the show.