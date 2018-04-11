Two years after surviving a horror car crash Generations: The Legacy actor Rapulana Seiphemo has not forgotten all the prayers and support he received after the ordeal.

Rapulana was involved in an accident which left three people dead and the soap star in intensive care. According to a police report at the time‚ the actor was fleeing from an attempted hijacking.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Rapulana said moments from the accident have stayed with him still and often resurface when he is driving alone late at night.

"It's still a part of me but I don't want to allow it to dictate to me and how I live my life. I can't live in fear of what happened before. I am 100% now."

The star said he just remembered being visited in hospital‚ and was grateful to have survived the ordeal.

"I have recovered fully. I just remember there being a whole lot of people at the hospital and I knew that there were prayers for me around the world. It helped‚" he said.