Mmatema Moremi takes a shot at presenting with new gospel show

The ex-Idols SA contestant is always looking for new challenges The 2015 Idols SA runner-up has been fighting to cement her name and presence in the entertainment industry and trying to avoid the trap of the “fleeting fame” that usually follows former Idols singers.

She announced that she’ll be hosting a new gospel show called Gospel Unplugged and told TshisaLIVE all about it.

“I feel really blessed to be part of this show‚ considering it's a brand new show and nothing will be compared to it and I’ll not be compared to any other presenter. I've been doing my show on One Gospel every New Year's Eve but this one is big because it will be playing every Sunday.”

Mmatema explained that her short stint on One Gospel’s New Year’s Eve show was all she needed as she just received the call that she’s been chosen as the host.