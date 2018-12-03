Clothing company creates jobs for women in rural areas

A burning desire to do more to uplift her community led Lelly Mntungwa to resign as a retail store manager and start her own clothing manufacturing business.

The 38-year-old from Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal says she saw a gap in the market when a leading retailer closed down.

In an effort to reduce the unemployment rate and poverty in the area, she grabbed the opportunity to empower the Msinga community through job creation and skills capacitation.

“In my community, young girls being abducted and forced into marriage even at the age of 16 is as common as dropping out of school to run a child-headed family. The situation compelled me to intervene and develop these ‘young wives’ through skills transfer,” said Mntungwa.