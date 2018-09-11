An investigation by TshisaLIVE has found that rapper Cassper Nyovest does not yet own the #FillUp trademark at the centre of a fight between himself and Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani.

Cassper's team revealed last week that he would be taking legal action against Mayengani for using the phrase to market his Fill-Up Giyani Stadium concert‚ which had over 25‚000 people attend. The EFF weighed in on the drama‚ labelling Cassper a "bully" and offered Benny legal protection.

However‚ the matter may never see a court room as the trademark Cassper claims Benny used without his permission has not yet been granted.

TshisaLIVE has seen the trademark records for the phrase which shows that Cassper‚ who used his full name Refiloe Maele Phoolo‚ applied for the trademark with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) in November 2016.

It's at an 'advanced stage' The application was processed and "accepted with conditions." A letter was sent to Cassper in June 2017 telling him what conditions needed to be met to have the trademark granted.

"The office has issued an official action setting out the conditions for acceptance of the application. The trademark applicant needs to respond in writing to the office agreeing to the conditions in order for the application to proceed to acceptance‚" senior manager at CIPC's Head Of Trademarks Division Fleurette Coetzee explained to TshisaLIVE.