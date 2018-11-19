King Monada makes mom almost faint

She is not proud that her famous son dropped out of school in grade 8 in 2009 after he quarrelled with a teacher.

"He told me that he no longer wanted to go back to that school and that I should find him another one. The school refused to grant him [a transfer], he paid his attention to his music career," she says.

Seeing how dedicated Monada was to music, Matlala asked for music equipment from her employer in Tzaneen, where she worked as a domestic worker.

"I explained to my employer that I have a son who loves playing music and I asked for any equipment. I remember this white couple gave me an old computer, car battery, piano and a generator.

"Khutso and his brother Lucky connected the computer but the battery power was not enough while the generator demanded a lot of diesel which was expensive," she remembers.

The mother of five said at the time she earned R800 a month and was forced to sacrifice further.

"Because I believed in my son's talent I had to ask my neighbour if I could illegally connect electricity since Eskom was taking long to connect villages.

"I had to pay R400 every month for the electricity. As if that was not enough, I had to buy matching clothes for his dancing group and paid for their trips," she says.

It has all paid off now.

Dressed in a blue skinny jean and a white T-Shirt, Monada walks out of the five-roomed house barefooted to welcome us.

"You're welcome guys, I will be with you in a moment because I'm still busy with Dr Malinga in the studio," he announces to us.

A few moments later he emerges from the tiny studio patched with a black mat on the walls.

Slouched on the sofa, the father of two boys Temoso, 8, and Junior, 2, says people didn't know that he started his music career as a dancer in 2005.