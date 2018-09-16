King Monada rules Limas

Khelobedu disco maverick King Monada was crowned king of the Limpopo Music Awards (Limas) last night at Meropa Casino in Polokwane.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hit-maker was the big winner at the second annual awards that shine the spotlight on Limpopo's home-grown musicians.

He scooped Song of the Year for his hit single Taba Txaka Ke Txaka, featuring DJ Ceephonik. The song also won Best Khelobedu Single.

His collaboration with Mashabela, titled Chiwana, received the honour for Best Duo/Group/Collaboration.

Tsonga music pioneer Benny "The President" Mayengani was crowned first prince, winning Best Male and Best xiTsonga Hit for Tintoma.

Gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba won Best Traditional Gospel Album, King Bash scooped Best Newcomer, while Master KG won Best Dance/House and Capricorn FM's Hellen Seabi earned Best Female DJ.