Tweeps drag DJ Shimza for 'attacking' King Monada

The Twitter streets were in chaos on Thursday night after DJ Shimza suggested that King Monada should change his style of music.

The Malwede boss was a guest on Metro FM's afternoon drive show when host Mo Flava spoke about the impact the star has had on the industry. Mo shared how other artist have reacted to Monada music, including Shimza who apparently had pointers for Monada.

Referring to Monada as a "boy", Shimza apparently suggested that theSka Bhora Morekihitmaker make some changes to his way of doing music, the language and tempo.