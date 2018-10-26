SA discusses depression and suicide after HHP's death

The death of musician HHP and speculation on how he died got the nation talking about depression and suicide on social media.

Acumen Media's analysis of the week's trending topics on social media revealed that the 38-year-old hip-hop star's death and subsequent discussions on depression were the trending topic in online conversations.

"This story is so big that it dwarfs other media this week‚" analyst Tonya Khoury said.

Acumen's monitoring system - which measures sentiment and emotions that users were feeling on social media by looking at emojis and words they posted - found that fear and sadness were mostly expressed when posting on Twitter and Facebook about HHP's death.