Just a couple of months since Tony Kgoroge's impressive acting on Tjovitjo the veteran actor is back to give life to the role of Zimele “Ngcolosi” Bhengu‚ a character he's had to take over from another actor.

When a actor joins a cast when the story has already begun to give life to a character that someone else had already introduced to viewers it requires a certain level of effort.

Kgoroge joined the Imbewu cast as a replacement of Mpumelelo Bhulose.

"I came in as an already existing character‚ not a replacement as such but rather a continuation of the character. The character is a fictional character‚ not someone you know or someone who lived and people know about. It's an imaginary character. Of his (Mpumelelo) interpretation would differ from mine. Whatever my predecessor has done is nice but I will not follow on his footsteps because I don't know what motivated him to take that particular direction. I'm coming in with my own interpretation which may be a little off from what he was doing but also brilliant nonetheless‚" he told TshisaLIVE.