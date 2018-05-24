Isidingo’s Rajesh finds new TV home

Following his departure from Isidingo as much-loved businessman Rajesh Kumar, actor Jack Devnarain has found his new TV home.

Devnarain has joined the star-studded cast – Leleti Khumalo, Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Mpumelelo Bhulose – of etv daily drama Imbewu: The Seed.

He will make his debut as powerful Durban businessman Sanil Maharaj on Friday, 01 June.

Unlike his role as resident hero on Isidingo, he will switch things up on Imbewu as his new character is described as “a villain with a reputation of corporate takeovers.”

Below is a teaser of how the character will be introduced into the storyline:

He is first introduced into our world when Pranav appoints him chairman of the Maluju board, as a condition for taking a lower shareholding in Maluju Oil.

As the layers of his character unravel, we will soon discover that Sanil is a treacherous and merciless predator. He’s a man to whom loyalties and allegiances mean nothing, and are often left in tatters in the wake of the pursuit of power. But this is well hidden beneath a charming, suave and a charismatic exterior.

With Sanil in our world, no one is safe. No one is more aware of this than Ngcolosi. He’s wary of the man, and his presence in the world unsettles him. We anticipate that it’s only a matter of time before the two men cross swords. And if anyone is a worthy adversary to challenge and depose Ngcolosi.