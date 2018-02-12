The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been ordered to pay a R20 000 fine for broadcasting the #FillUptheDome concert‚ which contained profane language.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) made the order following complaints it received from Given Rapula.

In his complaint‚ Rapula said: “I want to launch another complaint about the use of profane language on SABC1. On Saturday‚ 18th November 2017‚ SABC1 was broadcasting a #FillUpTheDomeDVD program. The show was a full performance by Casper Nyovest at The Dome‚ and‚ therefore‚ it had a use of profane language. I complain about SABC1 failing to warn viewers about language restriction on the program‚ and failing to clean it before broadcasting it. I hope for you to take action on this complait”.