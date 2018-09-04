Two die during #FillUpGiyani show

Tsonga music maestro Benny Mayengani's headline show in Limpopo was marred by two fatal stabbings on Saturday night.

The award-winning star fulfilled his goal of packing the 20000-seater Giyani Stadium, topping the venue's capacity with 4000 extra fans.

However, violence broke out at the stadium during the show where a man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his lover, and another one found dead with a stab wound.

The #FillUpGiyaniStadium concert attracted an A-list line-up with artists such as DJ Tira, Sho Madjozi and Zodwa Wabantu as supporting acts.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mayengani, who is known as The President among his legion of fans, said he was heartbroken by the incidents.

"It ruined my day because everyone had come to celebrate with me and the purpose of the night was to entertain people and not have problems. But, as you know, every time there is a gathering like this it's an opportunity for criminals."

Mayengani said he was aware of one incident as the other incident happened a distance from the stadium.