David Tlale makes his Hollywood debut

Local actors Connie Chiume, John and Atandwa Kani are not the only ones currently living it up in Hollywood.

At the Black Panther world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles, South African fashion designer David Tlale made his long-awaited Hollywood debut.

Tlale dressed German-Ugandan actress Florence Kasumba, who plays the role of Ayo in the superhero film.

The 41-year-old beauty went gothic glamour in a corseted and beaded lace gown, with a daring front slit and velvet finishing.

It was a momentous occasion for Tlale, as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on the day.

“It all happened on my birthday which made it even more special,” Tlale gushed

“Florence is an amazing actor and I am honoured that she asked for me. This is an exciting moment not only for me but for African fashion.