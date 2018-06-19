David Tlale branches out into accessories

Over his illustrious 15-year fashion career, South African designer David Tlale has proven that he can do it all.

Tlale’s brand DNA has become synonymous with his recent off-kilter bridal couture collection, edgy menswear line and elegant ready-to-wear womenswear line that he has even showcased at New York Fashion Week.

In-between he has dressed almost everyone from Black Panther actress Florence Kasumba to American gospel star Kirk Franklin and Isibaya actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Now he is brunching out into accessories with the launch of RED by David Tlale clutch bag. It’s only appropriate; after all Tlale is known for toting everywhere his signature man bag – just as Anna Wintour will not be caught dead without her dark sunglasses.

Inspired by the 'RED by David Tlale' collection that he will unveil at this year’s Durban July, the black and red clutch is limited to only 1000 bags.

The design comes in textured black nappa leather with red trimming and a metal zipper. The interior is lined with red canvas. All materials used for the bag were sourced in South Africa.

“Striking out into accessories has been an exciting new development for me and my vision is to make the individual feel and look sexier carrying this one-of-a-kind clutch bag,” Tlale explained.

Unfortunately those who want to get your hands on the one-of-a-kind piece will not be able to do so.

The tote will be gifted to qualifying new Vodacom Red customers throughout June and July 2018.