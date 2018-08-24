Claire Mawisa marks life and career milestones

TV maven Claire Mawisa will ring in the big 40 in October and she can hardly wait. In fact, she's over the moon about what many women might find terrifying.

It's the last few days of winter, spring is knocking and we are having a candid telephone interview. Mawisa doesn't hold back as she shares nuggets about her illustrious entertainment career that spans two-and-a-half decades.

"This is more like a therapy session," she jokes as we conclude our heart-to-heart.

Mawisa is in Cape Town shooting for the award-winning investigative journalism show Carte Blanche.

"In my 20s I thought turning 40 would be like the end of the world. I'm surprised that I'm looking forward to it," she says.

"The 40 that I'm experiencing is not the 40 that my mother or grandmother had. That's the beauty of being alive today; you can determine what and who you are at different stages.

"Janet Jackson can have a baby at 50, JLO looks amazing at 49 and Angela Bassett looks incredible in a bikini at 60. We are fabulous, fierce and strong."

Carte Blanche celebrates its 30th birthday on Sunday. Mawisa joined the revered team of Derek Watts and Devi Sankaree Govender in April 2015.

First airing in August 1988, the M-Net programme will on Sunday take viewers on a trip down memory lane with a 90-minute special.

Although Mawisa had plenty of experience working in the entertainment industry - first as a model and then TV presenting - the show was a brand new world for her.