Siyasanga Kobese funeral: We release her into the heavens and bid her farewell

By Jessica Levitt And Kyle Zeeman - 12 May 2018 - 12:46
Siyasanga Kobese's funeral in Queenstown.
Siyasanga Kobese's funeral in Queenstown.

Friends of Siyasanga Kobese have paid emotional tributes at the singer's funeral in Queenstown‚ in the Eastern Cape.

Those close to the singer and actor took to the podium at the Sandringham Sports Ground in Queenstown to describe the Siya they knew.

"She loved like a fool. She didn't hold back her love for any of us. She was brutally honest‚" said one friend.

They said Siya was a motivator and was always pushing people to do their best.

"Siya would not leave anyone behind. She pushed us to be our best."

Her friends gathered around her casket as each person took to the stage to speak about Siya.

It was revealed at the memorial that her friends put money together to host her memorial in Johannesburg so that she could be honoured.

