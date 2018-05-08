Hundreds of mourners have packed Bassline in Johannesburg to capacity to celebrate the life of Joyous Celebration singer‚ Siyasanga Kobese on Tuesday afternoon.

The stage has been set up with giant-sized pictures of Siyasanga and colourful flowers representing her "larger-than-life personality".

Programme director Aaron Moloisi told mourners that even though Siyasanga's immediate family could not travel from the Eastern Cape to be present at the memorial‚ they sent a family representative on their behalf.

Siyasanga's uncle and family spokesperson‚ Anele Nogqala said they were proud of her accomplishments.

He said that if they did not attend a Joyous Celebration performance they were in trouble with Siya.

"Siya didn't embarrass us as a family‚ instead we are proud of her and we don't blame God for what has happened‚" he said.