Siyasanga's body was carried in by family members and friends‚ as mourners wiped away tears and sang praise songs.

A red carpet was laid out and Siyasanga's casket was white with white flowers.

Members of gospel choir‚ Joyous Celebration‚ took to the stage to sing for Siya‚ who was part of the group for several years.

Rev. Xhamlashe then asked mourners to stand up and sing.

A family representative told the crowd that Siya's life represented the church. He said she was a bread winner and a good person.

Siya died in a car crash on April 28. She was travelling with Akhumzi Jezile‚ Thobani Mseleni and two other people when they were involved in a head on collision with another car. All five of them died while the people in the other car were unscathed.