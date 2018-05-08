When Joyous Celebration founder Jabu Hlongwane took to the podium at Siyasanga Kobese's memorial service‚ his speech stirred bittersweet emotions amongst mourners.

Jabu had mourners laughing as he shared endearing memories of how she pitched up at auditions in overalls and basically resigned from her job leaving them no choice but to hire her.

"She came dressed in overalls‚ but that was Siyasanga. Then we decided to put her on stage that very same night."

Jabu said after the auditions he got a phone call from Siyasanga's father informing him that she had resigned from her job‚ so even though the auditions were for the next year‚ they had no choice but to hire her.