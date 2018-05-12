The National Teachers Union (Natu) believes the gun attack on its deputy president in Umhlanga‚ north of Durban‚ on Friday was an orchestrated hit.

Allen Thompson has been identified as the man who was shot at by a gang of armed assailants as he was entering the swanky seaside town. Thompson was pursued after he left the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Empangeni for Umhlanga. According to police‚ Thompson was carrying an undisclosed sum of money which he was going to use to purchase a car.

Thompson‚ who was hit in the shoulder‚ drove straight to the Netcare Umhlanga Hospital with the gunmen in pursuit.

Natu president Siphosethu Ngcobo said that balaclava-clad assailants followed Thompson into the hospital‚ but when they could not find him‚ rifled through his car - taking with them documents‚ a bag containing cash‚ two laptops and "critical information" related to an "imminent" forensic investigation.

"We are very hurt and disappointed but this will not deter us to continue uncovering corruption..."

Ngcobo said the union wanted the police "to leave no stone unturned".

"We have liaised with SAPS and the union will look into the issue of security."

Ngcobo said Thompson was recuperating in hospital.