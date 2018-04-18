Dogg sheds bad boy tag

Namibian kwaito pioneer The Dogg strongly holds that he has kissed his "bad boy" image goodbye.

After 12 years in the music industry, 11 albums and countless awards, the 35-year-old musician is the first to admit that his early years in the music industry were marred by him being a "player" and getting into brawls.

"With my music career, when I started I was a bad boy. I was always on the front page of newspapers for all the wrong reasons.

"I became big and famous ... and I was already working with the president at the age of 20.

"For sure I was a player and I changed girls like underwear. I was getting involved in fights. Luckily, in my entire life I've never done drugs even though they were available to me.

"I have kids now, I've put that life behind me. My eldest daughter reads newspapers now."

Before his rags-to-riches music journey kicked off, The Dogg says he was very "naughty" from a young age. In high school he reveals that he fell into a life of stealing.

"The only thing that stopped us was when we robbed somebody, we didn't know he had a knife and he stabbed one of my friends. That was the first time I saw human intestines," he shares.

The Dogg is a huge fan of South African rapper Cassper Nyovest so much that he has been inspired by the Mahikeng-born star to make history in his home country.