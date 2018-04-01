British model and TV star‚ Katie Price‚ was attacked and robbed‚ while en route to Swaziland from Johannesburg.

Price was filming the second series of her TV show‚ My Crazy Life‚ when the incident occurred on Thursday night in Chrissiesmeer‚ Mpumalanga.

She was travelling in a convoy and her children‚ Princess and Junior‚ were with her.

Police confirmed the incident to TshisaLIVE and said several items were stolen.