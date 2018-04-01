Zola Majavu cheats death
Popular legal eagle Zola Majavu cheated death when he was shot at during a business robbery at the popular Basement Lounge in Kibler Park, south of Joburg, on Thursday night.
Other patrons were robbed of their cellphones, cash, wallets and car keys.
Majavu was rushed to Mulbarton private hospital where is recuperating after surgery.
Gauteng police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: "He was shot in the leg and other people were robbed of their belongings. We are investigating a case of business robbery and no one has been arrested at this stage," he said.
A police officer, who didn't want to be named because he was not allowed to speak to the media, said seven men armed with guns stormed the upmarket joint and ordered the patrons to lie on the floor.
The thugs searched them and took their cellphones, cash and car keys. The tsotsis also helped themselves to bottles of expensive whiskey and beer.
It is alleged that Majavu, who was in the loo at the time the thugs entered, walked back into the room where the robbery was taking place and the thugs ordered him to lie down.
One of the gun-wielding robbers shot him in the leg, apparently after thinking that Majavu was not complying with their orders to lie down.
"I think because he was in the toilet, he got confused because he didn't know what was happening and the gunman panicked and shot him to prove a point," said the officer.
The cop said they were alerted to the scene by one of the victims.
"When we arrived there, Majavu had already been taken to hospital ... by a medical doctor who was drinking with him."
Basement Lounge owner Nathane Molapo said: "I was not here at the time of the incident but what I heard was that seven men armed with guns mugged people here. They took their wallets, cash and also took bottles of whiskies and beer dumpies.
"But there was never any casualty, what I heard was that a firearm was discharged and a bullet ricocheted and scratched one of my friends in the leg," he said.
Majavu could not be reached for comment as his phone was stolen during the robbery.