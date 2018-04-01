Zola Majavu cheats death

Popular legal eagle Zola Majavu cheated death when he was shot at during a business robbery at the popular Basement Lounge in Kibler Park, south of Joburg, on Thursday night.

Other patrons were robbed of their cellphones, cash, wallets and car keys.

Majavu was rushed to Mulbarton private hospital where is recuperating after surgery.

Gauteng police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: "He was shot in the leg and other people were robbed of their belongings. We are investigating a case of business robbery and no one has been arrested at this stage," he said.

A police officer, who didn't want to be named because he was not allowed to speak to the media, said seven men armed with guns stormed the upmarket joint and ordered the patrons to lie on the floor.

The thugs searched them and took their cellphones, cash and car keys. The tsotsis also helped themselves to bottles of expensive whiskey and beer.

It is alleged that Majavu, who was in the loo at the time the thugs entered, walked back into the room where the robbery was taking place and the thugs ordered him to lie down.