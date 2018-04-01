Hlaudi now a top dog at MultiChoice

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has bounced back into the broadcasting world with a bigger and better job.

Motsoeneng was appointed project manager at MultiChoice with effect from April 1.

As part of his new responsibilities, Motsoeneng, pictured, will be in charge of SuperSport's special broadcasts like the upcoming 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The controversial broadcaster told Sunday World that he was happy to be back in the business after closing the SABC chapter.

"You can't keep a good man down," he said. "I will go to Randburg and show the world that I am talented and I am a hard worker. I don't need matric to run a broadcasting house. A lot of people have been asking me when I am coming back when they meet me at malls and in church. I am happy to report to them that I am now back and will be doing amazing things with SuperSport."

SuperSport spokeswoman Poppie Koekemoer confirmed that they had employed Motsoeneng.

"He has signed on the dotted line and he will be barking instructions from Randburg from Tuesday morning.

"We gave him a nice corner office that has a view of the whole of Randburg and Sandton. He looked very happy when he came in to sign his contract," said Koekemoer.

"We believe in him and his natural talent. We don't need a lazy person here with big qualifications. Mr Motsoeneng might not have matric but he is a hard worker and always thinks out of the box."

*Today is April 1. Don't get fooled.