Thabang plays with screen royalty

Thabang Molaba stakes his claim as the king of the castle in The Queen.

The young actor appeared for the first time on the popular Mzansi Magic soapie last year as Gift Mabuza, the troubled son of Gracious Mabuza (played by Rami Chuene), only to disappear after a few weeks.

He resurfaced on Wednesday night much to the delight of fans. But finding his place among acting giants Connie and Shona Ferguson, Themba Ndaba and Thembsie Matu was daunting at first.

"I was uncomfortable and self-conscious for the longest time. I mean I grew up watching these people while at school and now I'm working with them. It's been a journey of growth, and above all I'm learning.

"I may be on a big show but I still have to work my way up. My focus is on continuously improving my craft and that's not a destination but a continuous goal."

He is so serious about acting that he attends one-on-one classes with actress Patricia Boyer.

This week he also featured in Ring of Lies, also on Mzansi Magic as Fumani Nthebe a rural boy who comes to Johannesburg to pursue modelling - a storyline that resonates with his own real life tale.