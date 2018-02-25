Local actors give lot of shine to The Color Purple

It's hard to believe that the cast had just a month to rehearse for Broadway's The Color Purple musical, the first one to be staged outside the US since 2005.

Produced by Janice Honeyman and Bernard Jay, the amount of skill and talent on that stage will leave you convinced that the rehearsals have been going for a year.

The Color Purple musical is based on the novel of the same name by American author Alice Walker. It spans 40 years of Celie, an African-American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. We meet her as a pregnant 14-year-old, and the baby daddy is her father.

She gets married off to Mister and has to endure the most heart-wrenching physical, verbal and emotional abuse. She longs to reunite with her sister Nettie who is a missionary in Africa.

There is seamless rapport between characters in the smoothness with which it is delivered.