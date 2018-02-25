Local actors give lot of shine to The Color Purple
It's hard to believe that the cast had just a month to rehearse for Broadway's The Color Purple musical, the first one to be staged outside the US since 2005.
Produced by Janice Honeyman and Bernard Jay, the amount of skill and talent on that stage will leave you convinced that the rehearsals have been going for a year.
The Color Purple musical is based on the novel of the same name by American author Alice Walker. It spans 40 years of Celie, an African-American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. We meet her as a pregnant 14-year-old, and the baby daddy is her father.
She gets married off to Mister and has to endure the most heart-wrenching physical, verbal and emotional abuse. She longs to reunite with her sister Nettie who is a missionary in Africa.
There is seamless rapport between characters in the smoothness with which it is delivered.
The bar was set high, and South African actors have proved to measure up.
There is a lot of singing, acting and dancing. The American accents and the southern drawl are on point.
It's hard to reconcile the fact that Celie is teased and mocked for being ugly, when she is such a pretty girl, but Didintle Khunou embodies the spirit of what Celie went through and what she is about.
Neo Motaung gives the character of feisty Sofia more sass and punch. She will make you quickly forget Oprah Winfrey's Oscars Award nomination-worthy performance in the film.
Lerato Mvelase gives a tour de force performance as Shug. She is bitchy, flirty, and has the audience spellbound with her remarkable vocals as she belts out some powerful tunes.
Aubrey Poo softened Mister somewhat, but still ticks the boxes for a memorable delivery
The gossipy trio of women provide the most comedic relief with great timing.
The most poignant moment comes towards the end as Celie renders a touching I'm Here, rousing the audience to give a standing ovation.
The music traverses church, jook joint and a blues room.