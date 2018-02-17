Manana fit for dance title

He might be languishing at the bottom of the score chart on Dancing with the Stars, but rugby legend Thando Manana is not fazed.

Manana - who co-authored his biography Being a Black Springbok - is one of the 12 celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the title of queen or king of the dance floor in the M-Net knockout reality contest, adapted from a BBC format. He scored 17 out of 40 for his waltz with his partner international dancing judge Michelle Oppenshaw.

"For me it was about enjoying the moment. I feel that I did exceptionally well. When I look at what I achieved, I'm not disturbed by the marks I got from the judges, especially considering that I did three other dances earlier on. I'm not worried with where I lie on the table," he said.

Manana said he received positive feedback with viewers who argued that the judges' score didn't match his act

"It's game-on on Sunday. I can only build on what we have. The dance is quicker and demands fitness, something I'm used to."