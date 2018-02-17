Entertainment

Manana fit for dance title

By Lesley MofokengEntertainment Editor - 17 February 2018 - 09:27
Thando Manana in Dancing with the Stars.
Thando Manana in Dancing with the Stars.

He might be languishing at the bottom of the score chart on Dancing with the Stars, but rugby legend Thando Manana is not fazed.

Manana - who co-authored his biography Being a Black Springbok - is one of the 12 celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the title of queen or king of the dance floor in the M-Net knockout reality contest, adapted from a BBC format. He scored 17 out of 40 for his waltz with his partner international dancing judge Michelle Oppenshaw.

"For me it was about enjoying the moment. I feel that I did exceptionally well. When I look at what I achieved, I'm not disturbed by the marks I got from the judges, especially considering that I did three other dances earlier on. I'm not worried with where I lie on the table," he said.

Manana said he received positive feedback with viewers who argued that the judges' score didn't match his act

"It's game-on on Sunday. I can only build on what we have. The dance is quicker and demands fitness, something I'm used to."

Creating her own beauty standards: ThickLeeyonce is here to slay and stay

Donned in tight jeans‚ a see-through black top‚ heels and shades‚ the woman who most know as ThickLeeyonce oozes confidence.
Entertainment
22 hours ago

Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna'

Chicco Twala has attacked Fikile Mbalula over his handling of the murder investigation of Senzo Meyiwa.
Entertainment
4 days ago

Chris Matshaba to be buried this week

Family spokesman Kabelo Mosito said the funeral would take place at Ramoko- kastad in North West.
Entertainment
2 days ago

African audiences celebrate 'Black Panther' release

The release this week of Marvel Studios' latest superhero outing, "Black Panther", has triggered the enthusiasm of African movie fans and a sense of ...
News
1 day ago

Goodbye Kuena Moshoeshoe - David Tlale crowns new intern

Show's winner showed the door
Entertainment
18 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X