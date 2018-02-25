Chymamusique gets big break to showcase talent on global stage
It's been quite the journey for DJ Chymamusique from Burgersfort in Limpopo. On Thursday he jetted off to the UK for his first ever performance in Europe.
Touted as one of the most shining lights of deep house, he is taking the South African brand of dance to the world, staging shows in Manchester and Birmingham and he couldn't be more excited.
"I feel great to take my music to the world, this is part of my After the Storm album tour. The demand grew out of South Africa to reach foreign lands," he says. "I look forward to seeing how they receive my music and also receiving the love from that side."
Chymamusique, whose real name is Collen Mmotla, says he was invited by UK promoters and the feedback so far has proved that he appeals mostly to an older audience.
"It's a mature crowd that has expressed excitement and I hope after the show I will get more invites. The prospect of growing my fan base outside South Africa delights me too.
"It's good to represent the country and prove that we can be international, especially in the house front, following in the footsteps of greats like Black Coffee."
He says the world loved South African house because of its African influences, beats and percussions.
"People can dance to it. They love the groove and how it has so much soul no matter how hardcore the song may be for the club."
He will thrill audiences with a playlist that includes the love track Love is Waiting. "Every time I play it, it gets people dancing. It is received well."
Also on the menu is We are to Be featuring Kaylow which he released in 2012 and has become a classic.
He also chooses Train to London. "It was prophetic. Four years after I released it, I'm actually on my way to London and will be in a train in London. I'm sure it will get the dance floor going."
Chymamusique says his travel essentials to the chilly English capital are his laptop, three jerseys, jackets, colognes, watches and shades plus a special T-shirt sporting his face and the SA flag.
"I look forward to building relationships abroad, and open doors for others who are dreaming to go international. There will be a lot of networking and who knows, I might record or collaborate with some musicians that side too."