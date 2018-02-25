Chymamusique gets big break to showcase talent on global stage

It's been quite the journey for DJ Chymamusique from Burgersfort in Limpopo. On Thursday he jetted off to the UK for his first ever performance in Europe.

Touted as one of the most shining lights of deep house, he is taking the South African brand of dance to the world, staging shows in Manchester and Birmingham and he couldn't be more excited.

"I feel great to take my music to the world, this is part of my After the Storm album tour. The demand grew out of South Africa to reach foreign lands," he says. "I look forward to seeing how they receive my music and also receiving the love from that side."

Chymamusique, whose real name is Collen Mmotla, says he was invited by UK promoters and the feedback so far has proved that he appeals mostly to an older audience.

"It's a mature crowd that has expressed excitement and I hope after the show I will get more invites. The prospect of growing my fan base outside South Africa delights me too.