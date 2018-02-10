Two new roles a real blessing for actress Lorraine Moropa

Aspiring stage and television

actress Lorraine Moropa has landed her first big role on TV.

Born in Daveyton, East Rand, Moropa will appear on SABC2's new drama series Guilty, starting on February 28 at 9.30pm.

She stars alongside seasoned actors such as Fumani Shilubana and Khutjo Green.

The 22-year-old believes the big role came when she was ready for it. "After graduating last year, I did not expect to get such a big role. I take it as a blessing that I did not have to sit for too long

before getting this break.

"It came at the right time because I have been praying and I think God has answered."

In Guilty, she plays the role of Dimpho, a troubled teenager who falls in love with a blesser.

"Dimpho comes from a troubled background with her mother who uses alcohol to deal with her demons. This has made her absent in her life. Before her father died, they had a close relationship. This pushes her to look for a

father figure in this blesser guy."

Moropa believes the story will be educational to both young girls and parents about the importance of being present in a child's life.

The talented actor is excited that she has landed another role in an upcoming telenovela on a new channel that will be launched soon.

Moropa, who studied drama at Varsity College, is pleased about her progress because her parents never approved of her becoming an actor. "The hard work paid off because I passed my qualification with a distinction.

"My parents thought acting was a hobby and that I needed something to fall back on."

Moropa has also featured in theatre productions like Sophiatown, U'Ya Bizwa and The Hat.