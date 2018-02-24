Koornfontein coal mine is the second Gupta-affiliated mine not to pay salaries to its workers.

This was revealed by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and follows the failure of Optimum coal mine to pay its workers their salaries this month.

Workers at Optimum downed tools on Wednesday saying they wanted to know whether the mine would be sold following reports that the mine’s owners‚ the Gupta family‚ could no longer be found.

On Friday‚ NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu confirmed that Optimum workers had not received their salaries.

“I have also received reports that members at Koornfontein were not paid today. They intend to march to the mine on Monday to demand answers that had been raised at Optimum‚” Mammburu said.