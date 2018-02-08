Open up the industry has seen a steady increase in new faces emerge‚ but Nkululeko actress Zizipho Buti says it hasn’t been an open door for Cape Town talent.

The actress‚ who made her debut on the new Mzansi Magic drama‚ told TshisaLIVE that she aimed to leave an impression in the industry and proudly represent Cape Town talent.

“The first comments I got from people at home was how glad they were to have local people tell the story in Khayelitsha. We all eventually move to Joburg and often forget to make sure we shift the focus to stories and talent we left in Cape Town.”

Zizipho said because the scene in Cape Town is considered to be “slow” people often ignored the fact that the Eastern Cape was filled with talented artists.