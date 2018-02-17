Banda puts a twist to hip-hop

New kid on the block Bongani Banda, also known by his stage name Remedy, is giving hip-hop a new lease of life with his unique gabhadiya rap style.

Remedy fuses hip-hop, kwaito and house music in his debut album appropriately titled Cocktail.

TV viewers have had a taste of this sound when Banda appeared and performed on Mzansi Insider on SABC1, Hectic 99 and Morning Live on SABC2.

Originally from Meadowlands in Soweto, Remedy knew that he wanted to be a hip-hop artist ever since he started performing . The 26-year-old hip-hop rising star is signed under independent record label Mkhu-khu Entertainment.

In a space where every artist is trying hard to build their own personal style, the lanky rapper stands out with his unique pink-bleached haircut paired with a bold, 1980s-inspired street style.

Growing up in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, Remedy had a lot of influences that drove him towards choosing a career in music. He has been crafting his writing prowess and stage performance since he was 14.

He was drawn to the underground by the likes of Immortal Technique, Cannibas, Biggy Smalls and Tupac. At that stage, he realised his true potential through a series of battles around Orange Farm which earned him the much-needed street cred.