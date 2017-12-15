Shwashwi

Kwesta gives a shout out to Stogie T amid heated 'beef'

By Chrizelda Kekana - 15 December 2017 - 10:55
Rapper Kwesta.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

While there's enough beef to go around in the hip-hop fraternity to last a lifetime‚ Kwesta has always been about comradery and gave Stogie T a pat on the shoulder after he was slammed by both Cassper and Riky Rick for claiming to have a hand in their success.

Although Kwesta has made it clear that hip-hop is competitive for him‚ he showed love to Stogie for his contribution to music.

He thanked the rapper for his "devotion to the craft" and said Stogie was one of the people who contributed to his success.

Stogie was booed off stage at the SA Hip-Hop Awards ceremony on Wednesday and was later called out by Cassper Nyovest in his speech. This after Stogie suggested that he mentored Cassper‚ Riky and several others during the award ceremony.

Cassper responded to claim‚ telling fans at the SA Hip-Hop Awards that the veteran played no part in his career.

"Before I go‚ Tumi ain't done sh*t for me‚ bro" he said during an acceptance speech.

Riky also later hit back at Stogie in a series of tweets on Thursday‚ telling the veteran to "stop trying to claim n*ggas success."

Kwesta‚ who won the Best Song of the year and Best Digital sales award‚ has had a great year. He told TshisaLIVE that he makes an effort to get along with fellow rappers and he doesn't compromise when it comes to delivering.

"Hip-hop is a competitive sport. As much as there is camaraderie and everyone might get along‚ when we do music‚ there's always that competitive edge. It's like soccer‚ all the players usually get along‚ but on the field‚ we are all playing to win and winning feels great."

Kwesta seems to have managed to steer clear of beef this year.

