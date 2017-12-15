While there's enough beef to go around in the hip-hop fraternity to last a lifetime‚ Kwesta has always been about comradery and gave Stogie T a pat on the shoulder after he was slammed by both Cassper and Riky Rick for claiming to have a hand in their success.

Although Kwesta has made it clear that hip-hop is competitive for him‚ he showed love to Stogie for his contribution to music.

He thanked the rapper for his "devotion to the craft" and said Stogie was one of the people who contributed to his success.