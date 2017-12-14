Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again reigned supreme at the SA Hip-Hop Awards on Wednesday night‚ taking home six awards.

Cassper walked away with the Album of the Year‚ Hustler of the Year‚ Best Male‚ Best Video and Most Valuable Performer awards.

He was also honoured with a Milestone Award for his Fill Up Orlando Stadium show held late last year. The second in his series of stadium tours‚ Cassper managed to pull a near-capacity crowd for the show‚ making it one of the biggest hip-hop stadium shows in South African history.

Despite being the most nominated artist at this year's awards‚ with 17 in total‚ rival AKA walked away with only the Best Collaboration award for his single 10 Fingers with Anatii.