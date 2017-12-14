Cassper Nyovest dominates 2017 SA Hip-Hop Awards (Photos)
Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again reigned supreme at the SA Hip-Hop Awards on Wednesday night‚ taking home six awards.
Cassper walked away with the Album of the Year‚ Hustler of the Year‚ Best Male‚ Best Video and Most Valuable Performer awards.
He was also honoured with a Milestone Award for his Fill Up Orlando Stadium show held late last year. The second in his series of stadium tours‚ Cassper managed to pull a near-capacity crowd for the show‚ making it one of the biggest hip-hop stadium shows in South African history.
Despite being the most nominated artist at this year's awards‚ with 17 in total‚ rival AKA walked away with only the Best Collaboration award for his single 10 Fingers with Anatii.
Kwesta also only got one award‚ for Best Digital Sales.
Nasty C boycotted the awards‚ as he believed the organisation did not "properly acknowledge" his success.
"We meet with all our artists before we submit their music. We spoke with Nasty C to ask him which of the categories he would feel comfortable submitting in and he told us that he would not like to participate in the awards at all.
"He felt that he had a massive year last year but he was not recognised for his achievements by the awards and he does not want that again. It was a peak year for him and for him to not be recognised concerned him‚" Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE.
Nasty's boycott followed in the footsteps of K.O‚ who caused a stir by taking a stand against the awards three years ago.
Here's a list of the night's big winners:
Song of the Year - Kwesta ft Thabsie - Ngiyazfela Ngawe
Album of the Year - Cassper Nyovest - Thuto
Lyricist of the Year - YoungstaCPT
Mixtape of the Year - Sliqe Injayam Vol 1
Best Freshman/ Newcomer - Shane Eagle
Hustler of the Year - Cassper Nyovest
Most Valuable (MVP) - Cassper Nyovest
Best Female - Rouge - New Era Session
Best Male - Cassper Nyovest Thuto
Producer of the year - Gemini Major
DJ of the Year - Dj Speedsta
King of Freestate - Ba2cada
King of Limpopo - Hip Hop Live SA
King of North West - DJ Big Boy SA
King of Northern Cape - DJ Speedy Vee
King of Eastern Cape - Yahkeem
King of Mpumalanga - Fortune Ntekati
King of Gauteng - Kool Oul
King of KZN - Junior Lavie
King of Western Cape - DJ Ready D
Milestone Award - Cassper Nyovest
Best Remix - Frank Casino ft Riky Rick - Whole Thing
Best Collabo - Aka & Anatii -10 Fingers
Best Radio Show - Motsweding FM - Motswako wa Hip Hop
Best Dance Crew - Creed Crew
Best Digital Sales - Kwesta
Honorary Award - Dj Bionic & Dj Blaze