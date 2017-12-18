The hip-hop awards were simply wack

Madi spent two precious hours that she will never get back at the South African Hip-Hop Awards last week at Gold Reef City.

The last time Maditaba saw something that dull was watching Unathi Msengana singing at a corporate gig.

The highlight of the night was definitely Tumi Molekane and Cassper Nyovest's beef.

Cassper got on stage and yapped about Tumi not having done anything for him, while Tumi said something to the effect of Cassper ruining 'authentic' hip-hop. Madi couldn't stop rolling her eyes. Let's grow up bathong.

That red carpet will go down as the worst in the history of red carpets.

It looked like a Pikitup fashion show, I'm sorry.

Let's start with Mpho Maboi, who was wearing some "two-piece" skirt thing.

Mpho, that outfit is something that one wears when they exit prison on parole. What were you thinking?