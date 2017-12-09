Rapper Lee STK is ready for the South African Hip Hop Awards

Being nominated at the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) has reminded Lee STK of the reason she started rapping in the first place.



The Motswako rapper Lee STK, real name Linda Setoki Sewedi, is nominated for Best Female in the renowned SAHHAs.



She is up against the likes of Patty Monroe, Megmafia and Rouge - whom she believes is her biggest competition in the category.



In the awards that take place next week, Lee STK received a nod in the Best Female category for her album Beautiful Black Girl which she released in 2016.



Speaking about her nomination, Lee STK said that they were merely just trying their luck when they submitted her album for consideration.



“It was just to try our luck and I was so happy when we got nominated because it goes to show that people are recognising the hard work that we put in.”



“Win or lose, I’m gonna be thankful for the recognition because now people know who Lee STK is.”



With the recent #MeToo campaign, a lot of women have found the courage to confront painful memories and those who inflicted pain on them.

Although, she still prefers to not name her perpetrators, Sewedi feels ready to tell her story.

Sharing sad memories from her childhood, the musician reveals that she was molested the age of five and again at 16, and credits her music and poetry for giving her an outlet and helping her to find some solace.

“So poetry always helped me to talk about things and I think to talk without being judged and having to explain or doubt if people are going to believe me.

“Because sometimes when you talk about those things people are like ‘but if you didn’t do this, you did that’, so to me, hip hop helped me to kind of disguise because they didn’t know who I was talking about.”

The rapper has poured her emotions and the story of her abuse into a song titled Sunshine in His Light, although no names were mentioned because the people responsible for the crimes are ‘close family and friends.’



“There’s also a song I did called Speaking in Tongues. It talks more about my life, having to lose my family, my brothers”, she adds.

She hopes that sharing her story will help others to deal their pain and find a way to heal as she has done.



She has now overcome her heartaches and is hitting the music scene where it hurts the most.



Her hit singles Feelings and Azishe are currently receiving a lot of attention on local radio stations.

“Feelings was more of a switch from doing the kind of hip hop that I was doing. I wanted to do something light because right now it’s not just about me, it’s about the people that buy music. So I wanted to do something light and have fun with it. So Feelings is a song about going out with friends and having fun and just let go,” she says.

Lee STK is already planning on releasing more music and ultimately an album in the coming year.