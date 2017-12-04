Moses Mabhida next on the Cassper list

Hip-hop trendsetter Cassper Nyovest is in a league of his own after his successful fill-up FNB Stadium concert at the weekend.

He's now set his eyes on conquering Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban next year. Shortly after setting FNB stadium alight with his magic, he tweeted that he would take his next fill up instalment to the coastal city.

With 68 000 of 72 000 tickets sold, Cassper became the first local rapper to attract such big audiences at one of the biggest venues in the country that sits a capacity of over 90 000.

The cheapest ticket was R100 and most expensive R500 and hospitality packages of up to R2 900.

Thousands of fans braved the rain and long queues on Saturday night to make their way into the stadium which previously had been filled to capacity during football matches or international acts such as Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American band Linken Park.

With only a few glitches like persistent rain and nagging fans who failed to buy tickets on time, the Mahikeng-born rapper can safely say he has broken records.