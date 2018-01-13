Zamo is tackling the Jozi music industry head on

It's hard to keep up with Zamo Dlamini. She dabbles her fingers in so many pies you'd wonder when she rests.

When she is not belting gospel tunes with Joyous Celebration, she is giving the singers a face beat as a make-up artist. As if that wasn't enough, she is also an actress in the upcoming SABC1 drama Ingozi, where she plays the role of Thandeka, a taxi driver. She also does voice-overs on YoTV for the character Mvubu.

But this afternoon, however, we are meeting to talk about her burgeoning music career.

Her hot single Tinyembeti - a break-up song in which an independent woman chucks out her good-for-nothing leech boyfriend - bears so much promise for her, judging by how it has been received by radio and fans alike.

Music lovers will hear more from Dlamini, 29, when her full album drops in March.