Sisters let abuse into SA homes

Two sisters Khayakazi and Nompumelelo Ngqula premiere their seventh film Nomandla on Mzansi Magic.

The drama - which stars Melusi Yeni, Noxolo Tobo and Tshegofatso Motseothata - explores what it takes for a woman to say enough is enough in an abusive relationship.

It's about Nomandla (played by Tobo) and her toxic relationship with Luthando (played by Yeni) who seems to be everything she was looking for, but has a dark side.

Their chance encounter is one of a damsel in distress who develops a romantic relationship with his knight in shining armour. What follows are subtle hints of the dark clouds lying ahead.

"From our research we look at how abusers lure victims," says Nompumelelo. "We also want to make young women aware of signs of abuse as the relationship develops.

"We're hoping that women and young people can have a conversation (about abuse)."

They reached out to Yeni with whom they have worked in a previous project.