Limpopo hunk rules rest of Africa

Two years ago Paballo Moalushi was rejected by modelling agencies who told him that he didn't have what it took to succeed.

But last week he was crowned male model of the year (Africa) at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards in Kampala, Uganda.

Moalushi, 29, who is also known as Pabznasius, said the nomination came as a surprise.

"This was not just South Africa, Johannesburg or Pretoria, but across Africa," he said.

Moalushi, who is from Lephalale in Limpopo but is now based in Pretoria, has been a rising star in modelling after breaking down doors that were shut.

"I was an ordinary guy who studied psychology at Unisa and I fell in love with working out and taking pictures. That passion and hobby developed into something serious," he said.

His body confidence grew as compliments began flooding in. He was often mistaken for either a model, personal trainer or an actor. So he resolved to explore that space but got a lot of rejection.