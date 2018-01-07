Secret threatens to tear two worlds apart

What happens when two families are unknowingly headed by one man and the secret is on the verge of coming out?

This is the context of the high drama in iKhaya, Mzansi Magic's newest show starting on Monday. It sees the life of Eddie Sebatjane, played by Lehlohonolo Saint Seseli, thrown into turmoil when a secret he has maintained for 18 years threatens to slip out.

On one hand, there is the township buzz of Daveyton and on the other is the rural village of Ga-Modjadji in Limpopo, where the tangled web of deceit unwinds.

There are two wives, Raisibe (Molobane Maja-Mbatha) and Cebile (Nqobile Sipamla), and Eddie has to go to great lengths to ensure that their worlds never collide.

Reflecting on playing what may seem like a schizophrenic role, Seseli says the challenge was in the balance of emotions.

"He had to be the same guy, whether he was a Pedi man at his house in Limpopo or a Zulu speaker in Gauteng. Keeping the same between the two worlds is a lot.

"It's a very emotionally loaded character. You can lie about trivial things but it's taxing to keep a facade for that long. It took a heck of a lot to do justice to every scene."

Other stars of iKhaya are Mike Mvelase, Mpho Molepo, Aubrey Makola, Laki Khoza, Thulane Shange and Sphamandla Dhludhlu.

Seseli, 44, has joined the premier league of actors who are not only talented but bankable.