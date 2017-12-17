Funda still going strong despite lack of funds
A few sculptures in the yard, murals on the walls and empty buildings are what is Funda Community Arts College.
Its derelict state is clear to all. It has not had electricity since 2009.
The great arts institution in Diepkloof, Soweto, was founded in 1984, responding to the needs of the youth in the aftermath of the 1976 student uprising.
Funda has given black artists a platform to give voice to a political sensibility and a realistic depiction of township life.
In the past 33 years, it has trained hundreds of students in photography, drama, music and visual arts.
It distinguished itself in the whole of Africa for producing highly skilled visual artists such as Mbongeni Buthelezi, Ezekiel Budeli, Tumelo Mokopakgosi, and Happy Dhlame.
In its heydays, the likes of Sibongile Khumalo taught at the college. The art college that has been run by Charles Nkosi, who joined in 1986, operated well without glitches for 20 years.
In the past 10 years it has experienced a lot of operational challenges. Things became worse when a group of people who called themselves Senior Citizens Focus Cooperative took over. The group started renting out the spaces at Funda to churches and for various activities. Nkosi said despite all the challenges the college has been through, it is still going strong, offering part-time and full-time visual art programmes.
"We have been through a lot but we are actually seeing the light now that we have the control of the school.
"We never stopped offering classes. Even during the takeover, we kept this place going. We want people to know that Funda is alive."
Despite insufficient funding, Funda has continued staging exhibitions and producing quality visual artists. Recently it produced artists such as Bukhosi Nyathi and Mzi Gojo.
"We came up with an idea of creating works using found objects. Since we do not have funding to buy painting materials, we encouraged our students to be creative using recyclable objects."
Nkosi struggles to create dynamic programming and to add more courses at the institution due to lack of funding.
Nkosi said in the past years, the college has been operating on a skeleton budget which they get from the National Arts Council (NAC).
"We need more funds because sometimes we have to pay fees of students who come from a disadvantaged environment. The NAC funding has been helpful but it is not enough.
"People have this mindset that since the college is based in the township, learning is free, it's not the case. We have teachers who assist me and need to be paid."
With the school struggling, and not even having electricity, Nkosi said he never thought of abandoning Funda.
"I remained when everyone was asking me why I was still here. This place has been my life. I am very passionate about art and developing the young. This place still operates, we have been using a generator to do our work."