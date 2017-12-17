Funda still going strong despite lack of funds

A few sculptures in the yard, murals on the walls and empty buildings are what is Funda Community Arts College.

Its derelict state is clear to all. It has not had electricity since 2009.

The great arts institution in Diepkloof, Soweto, was founded in 1984, responding to the needs of the youth in the aftermath of the 1976 student uprising.

Funda has given black artists a platform to give voice to a political sensibility and a realistic depiction of township life.

In the past 33 years, it has trained hundreds of students in photography, drama, music and visual arts.

It distinguished itself in the whole of Africa for producing highly skilled visual artists such as Mbongeni Buthelezi, Ezekiel Budeli, Tumelo Mokopakgosi, and Happy Dhlame.

In its heydays, the likes of Sibongile Khumalo taught at the college. The art college that has been run by Charles Nkosi, who joined in 1986, operated well without glitches for 20 years.

In the past 10 years it has experienced a lot of operational challenges. Things became worse when a group of people who called themselves Senior Citizens Focus Cooperative took over. The group started renting out the spaces at Funda to churches and for various activities. Nkosi said despite all the challenges the college has been through, it is still going strong, offering part-time and full-time visual art programmes.