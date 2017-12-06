Motsepe's revolving door now a model of stability

They say patience is a virtue and this will ring true to Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe who's no longer trigger happy when it comes to the hiring and firing of coaches at the club.

Motsepe has been in charge since 2003 after buying a 51% controlling stake of the club from the Tsichlas family.

He took total control the following year.

Despite spending big on players and bringing in foreign coaches, Motsepe didn't help his cause by firing one coach after another in his early years at Chloorkop.

Sundowns had more than 10 coaches between 2003 and 2012 [see sidebar], but only won four trophies in that period. They have won six, including the CAF Champions League title, under Mosimane who has been in charge for five years now.

Former captain Themba Mnguni has expressed his delight at the current situation and believes the team can deliver more in future.