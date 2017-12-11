Amanda Black and band chased off stage

Afro-soul star Amanda Black was chased off stage before she could perform at the Mapungubwe Music Festival in Limpopo on Saturday.

Born Amanda Antony, the singer was booked along with Judith Sephuma, Joe Shirimani, Selaelo Selota and Candy Mokwena to perform at the Polokwane Cricket Club.

The festival was hosted by the Limpopo department of sport, arts and culture.

Black said on Twitter there was an altercation where her band member was slapped in the face and one of the organisers allegedly threatened them with a firearm.

The Eastern Cape-born singer took to social media to voice her frustration about what happened.

She tweeted: "There was a mix-up in terms of time slot. But we arrived on time at the venue. When we were about to start the set, we were told to leave the stage to make way for another artist.

"There was this guy who shouted at us, saying we were not going to perform. He slapped a band member for taking pictures. He even pointed a gun to us (sic)."

Provincial police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said no case had been opened.

"The police were aware of the allegations of the pointing of firearm, but could not open the case because we are still verifying some facts."

Departmental spokesman Moloko Moloto said: "We're extremely disturbed by allegations that someone threatened Amanda Black or other artists with a gun."

He said the department would hold a meeting today to determine what transpired.

Black did not answer her phone yesterday and attempts to contact Ambitiouz Entertainment's PR department proved fruitless.