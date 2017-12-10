Soxokoshe sets dance stages ablaze

Young professional choreographer Thenjiwe Soxokoshe has danced her way to world stages in just four years.

Born in Klipspruit, Soweto, the 25-year-old dancer is dazzling international audiences with her Afro-fusion talent. Her dancing skill has also won her respect and recognition by other choreographers.

Last year she toured Russia as part of Russian and South African Season, a cultural exchange programme between the two countries.

She has had other tours to Germany with a dance production called Threads, and performed in Greece and Italy as part of another dance piece, Rebellion, by Jessica Nupen.

She returned to Italy this year to perform in Robyn Orlin's Beauty Remained.

She says being exposed to international audiences has made her grow faster. "I would have not reached this point if it was not for mentors like Sifiso Kweyama, Vincent Mentsoe and Themba Nkabinde," she says. "Working with different choreographers pushes me to grow, especially working with Robyn Orlin, who has taught me that I am more than a dancer, but a performer,"

Now she has choreographed her first solo, Kosuku.

Kosuku (straightjacket) is a dance production that interrogates how the world looks at women. The production was well received by the audiences when it was presented at the four-day Dance Umbrella Festival in Joburg this year.

"I love being on stage. I have been told many times that I become a different person when performing. It really takes me to another level."

Apart from choreography, Soxokoshe also dedicates her time to conducting dance workshops for the youth.

"I love giving back to the community. I love sharing my skill with others," she says.