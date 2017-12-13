Amanda Black drops case of pointing firearm

Award-winning singer Ama-nda Black has dropped a case of pointing a firearm she opened against an official from the Limpopo department of arts and culture.

The firearm incident happened on Sunday morning at the Mapungubwe Arts Festival in Polokwane.

The official is said to have started by chasing the singer off stage, then slapped a band member for taking photos before threatening them with a gun. Black and her band went to Polokwane police station where they opened a case.

Yesterday, the star backed down on her decision.

She said in a statement: "After much discussion amongst band members, a decision was made to drop the case because we were scared to stir up trouble and risk not performing in Polokwane again."