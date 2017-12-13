Amanda Black drops case of pointing firearm
Award-winning singer Ama-nda Black has dropped a case of pointing a firearm she opened against an official from the Limpopo department of arts and culture.
The firearm incident happened on Sunday morning at the Mapungubwe Arts Festival in Polokwane.
The official is said to have started by chasing the singer off stage, then slapped a band member for taking photos before threatening them with a gun. Black and her band went to Polokwane police station where they opened a case.
Yesterday, the star backed down on her decision.
She said in a statement: "After much discussion amongst band members, a decision was made to drop the case because we were scared to stir up trouble and risk not performing in Polokwane again."
Black said the drama started at the festival's gate where they had to wait for a while before she could perform. She said they arrived in time for a 2am performance.
"We arrived around 1.15am but struggled to get hold of the promoter who my road manager had been communicating with throughout the day. We could not get through security at the gate without accreditation.
"We managed to get hold of the promoter after a long wait and hassle with security and then we were fetched at the gate and directed backstage."
She said their performance was eventually moved to 5am on Sunday morning.
"After my manager negotiated, they agreed to put us on stage after two acts, provided we only do four songs.
"A senior official from the department of arts and culture came on stage shouting, 'If Amanda Black wants to go, she can go, she must get off stage now'."